Kejriwal's decision of opening liquor shops will hurt respect, security of sisters, daughters: Smriti Irani

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Criticizing the Delhi government's decision of opening liquor stores in the national capital, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday said "Kejriwal's decision will hurt the respect and security of sisters, daughters, and women."

While addressing a virtual rally in protest against the liquor policy of the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government, the Union minister said, "He opened the liquor shops in front of the women, it will hurt the honor and safety of the women."

"Kejriwal's decision on opening liquor shop proved that he can go to any limits for profit. I would ask all brothers here, imagine a sister passing by a liquor store hoping for respect and safety, every day. The chief minister will be responsible for her struggle," said Irani.

The union minister further took a dig at Kejriwal and said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is constructing a temple and the Delhi government is opening a liquor store near it.

"BJP is constructing a temple and Kejriwal government is opening a liquor store near it. You will find a liquor store in the middle of two gurudwaras in Tilak Nagar. Religion has a decorum that has been violated by Kejriwal govt... and then he promises a 'Nasha-Mukt' Punjab," she said.

"We provide education items and Kejriwal provides tools of violence, the government is playing with the future of the youth of Delhi and with the safety of women, it is very shameful," she added.

The Kejriwal government is bent on making Delhi a liquor city through its new excise policy, but the BJP will not tolerate it under any circumstances.

"The resolution which can empower the society was not fulfilled by the chief minister but it indicated that they are ready to go to any extent for their benefit," Irani said.

"Our culture and history say that the money earned from liquor shops will never be used for the work of virtue and development," she explained.

The union minister said the Delhiites suffered a lot due to the failure of the Kejriwal government and the attitude of blaming their shortcomings on others.

At present, the whole of Delhi is against the new excise policy, but the chief minister is engaged in opening new liquor shops keeping the master plan and rules of the corporation on hold, she alleged.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi says we should build toilets for women's safety and Kejriwal says get 30 per cent discount on liquor contracts," Irani added. (ANI)