Kerala Assembly adjourned for the day amid opposition protests over NRI bizman's suicide

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Jun 24 (ANI): The Kerala Assembly was adjourned for the day on Monday amid opposition protests over the suicide of an NRI businessman.

Sajan Parayil, 49, allegedly committed suicide after the Anthoor municipality caused a delay in handing over the ownership certificate of an auditorium he constructed at a cost of Rs 15 crore.

On Friday, the Kerala High Court took a suo motu cognisance of the case. (ANI)

