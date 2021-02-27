Kerala Assembly polls: BJP hopes to win all 14 Assembly seats in Thiruvananthapuram district

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 27 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which opened its account in the 2016 Kerala Assembly polls for the first time from the Nemom constituency in Thiruvananthapuram district, is hoping to win all the 14 seats from the district this time.

While speaking to ANI, Thiruvananthapuram BJP district president VV Rajesh said that the cadre is well prepared for Kerala Assembly polls 2021 and the party is getting support in rural areas due to the development works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government.

"BJP is fully confident to collect more seats in Thiruvananthapuram. Of the 14 seats in the district, we have more than 30,000 votes in 11 seats. So we can contest for winning 14 seats. Our cadre is very well prepared and they are continuing their activity after the local body election also," he said.

"The cadre is in election mood and they are waiting to make success Union Home Minister Amit Shahji's programme on March 7 and state BJP president's Vijaya Yatra. After the yatra we can directly go to election activities," he added.

The BJP leader asserted that the party's position is very much increased not only in city seats, but rural areas also.

"In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, we got 2,40,000 votes in the Attingal constituency, which is a rural constituency. Just previous to that election (2014 Lok Sabha polls), there were 93,000 votes for BJP in that seat. We got lakhs of votes and performed very well. This shows that BJP's support in the rural areas is increasing," he said.

"I think it is only due to the developmental activities of the Narendra Modi government and people are also getting benefit from policies of Modi government. So, we are fully confident to get some seats from the rural areas," he added.



Rajesh also commented upon the prospects of BJP in the Nemom constituency where the sitting MLA is BJP veteran O Rajagopal.

"BJP has the stronghold the political base in sitting seat Nemom. We have a strong political base and the people of Nemom loves BJP. We are confident that we can increase our majority in Nemom seat also," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath recently flagged off Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Vijaya Yatra from Kasaragod, Kerala in presence of a state party president K Surendran.

A host of BJP national leaders will visit Kerala to partake in the Vijaya Yatra rally in various districts which includes - Union Minister Gen VK Singh, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister Smriti Irani among others.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be present at the concluding session of the rally on March 7 in Thiruvananthapuram.

The elections for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Friday.



For Assembly poll 2021, the number of polling booths in Kerala has been extended from 21,498 to 40,771. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. (ANI)

