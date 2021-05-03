Kerala Assembly results: Former CM Chandy leading in Puthuppally constituency

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 2 (ANI): Congress candidate from Kerala's Puthuppally constituency Oommen Chandy is leading in the constituency, as per the latest trend.

Chandy is the former Chief Minister of the state.

According to the latest trend in Kerala, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) - (CPI-M) is leading on 55 seats, followed by Congress on 23 seats.



The Bharatiya Janata Party is leading on three seats.

The counting for 140 seats in the state is underway.

The Election Commission has made necessary arrangements for counting, which is taking place amid an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

The polling in the state was held in a single phase on April 6.

The counting of votes has also started today for the high-stakes Assembly polls in - Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and the Union territory of Puducherry adhering to COVID-19 protocols. (ANI)

