Kerala Assembly should not be converted into PM Modi bashing propaganda forum: MoS V Muraleedharan

By Aiman Khan

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan on Thursday said that the Kerala Legislative assembly should not be converted into a platform for bashing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I want to point out a very deplorable development in Kerala. The state assembly is having its first session after the elections. During the last week, Kerala Assembly passed unanimously two resolutions against Narendra Modi. One is regarding Lakshadweep, and the other is demanding free vaccine for everyone," Muraleedharan told ANI,

"There is a competition between opposition and the ruling party to prove that they defeated BJP. In the elections, jihadi vote bank of Kerala has been transferred to the left front. The Left wants to retain it and Congress wants to get it back. They feel that the one who criticises Narendra Modi will get those votes. Legislative assembly of Kerala should not be converted into a Modi bashing propaganda forum," he added.

"The Chief Minister on record spoke that 'geru mitti' pasted on coconut trees in Lakshadweep is saffronisation. Nobody in his senses will speak such," he said.



The minister said that Chief Minister started to imagine 'red' as 'saffron' to defame Lakshadweep's administrator.

"Chief Minister of Kerala announced before the local body election in December that the state government will provide free vaccine to everyone. Then he said we are inviting the global tenders and now they are asking the Centre for free vaccines. So was the earlier announcement to hoodwink the people to get votes," Muraleedharan said.

"The Kerala health minister in the assembly said that the Centre is compelling the states to go for competition in prices. There is no market competition in prices. Utter lies are propagated using the floor of the house," he added.

Alleging that the state government does not have a policy, the minister said "They announced the rate for treatment, testing, and PPE kit. Then changed everything. This shows a lack of proper consultation and discussion on a scientific basis. To conceal their lack of policy, they are criticising PM Modi."

The minister alleged that it is the Kerala government's lack of policy that is causing vaccine shortage in the state. (ANI)

