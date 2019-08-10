Kerala BJP leader reprimanded on tweet

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI):BJP has reprimanded the party's Kerala unit General Secretary (organisation) M Ganesan on Twitter for allegedly claiming on a twitter handle purportedly belonging to him that retired IPS officer K Vijayakumar has been appointed as the first Lt Governor of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The handle claiming to represent Ganesan had put out a tweet along with the picture of the officer, who he said has been appointed as Lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir. Vijayakumar is now an Adviser to the state Governor.

"Vijaykumar IPS appointed as First Lt Governor of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The Man who nailed Veerappan. The pride of Tamil Nadu," he tweeted.



Taking cognizance of it, Bharatiya Janata Party's national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh took to the micro-blogging website Twitter to express his displeasure against the tweet by the handle claiming to be state's general secretary (organisation) of Kerala state. He asked Ganesan to check the veracity of his information before putting out such information in public.

"Who told you this?... Please delete this misleading tweet. Confirm before you post such things," said Santhosh in a tweet tagging the erring handle.

After the reprimand, the tweet was deleted.

Over the past few months, the party has been battling hard to prevent misinformation from being spread on social media. The party has repeatedly asked its leadership not to post anything on social media websites without conformation.

B L Santhosh was appointed as the general secretary recently replacing Ramlal after consulting with RSS. Being the general secretary (organization), he is responsible to maintain discipline amongst the ranks. (ANI)