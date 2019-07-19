Visuals of BJP Mahila Morcha staging a protest march at the Secretariat on Friday in Thiruvananthapuram. Photo/ANI
Visuals of BJP Mahila Morcha staging a protest march at the Secretariat on Friday in Thiruvananthapuram. Photo/ANI

Kerala: BJP Mahila Morcha stages protest march, demands probe into PSC police rank list

ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 21:07 IST

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)[India], July 19 (ANI): The BJP Mahila Morcha workers on Friday staged a protest march outside the state Secretariat here demanding a judicial enquiry into the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) police rank list.
While demanding Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation, the BJP women's wing sought an enquiry into the alleged crisis in the University College here.
"We have undertaken a protest march against the total anarchy and violence committed by the state government. We demand the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan," state president of BJP Mahila Morcha Professor V C Rama told ANI.
She also alleged that the incidents of custodial deaths have become very common in the state.
"In the University College, the most treacherous villains, who are always absent in the class get high marks in the university exam. Moreover, these hooligans are being recruited as police officers through PSC. Just think about the situation of law and order in the state if these goons become police officers," Rama alleged.
She further said: "The esteemed University College which has produced great personalities has now become the breeding ground of hooligans of the Students' Federation of India (SFI), which is the student wing of the Communist Party of India, Marxist (CPI(M))."
"As many as 187 students have taken Transfer Certificate from the college in the last five years to take admission in other colleges. The teachers have no role there. Even the principle is in support of their hooliganism," she alleged, adding, "SFI is controlling university campuses here and all other student organisations are being banned."
The protest comes after police found answer sheets of state civil service examination at the residence of one of the accused connected with the murder of a third-year BA student Akhil on the campus.
Akhil, an SFI activist was allegedly stabbed by another SFI activist during a clash on the campus on July 12. (ANI)

