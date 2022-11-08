Kerala BJP president demands Thiruvananthapuram mayor's resignation

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 8 (ANI): Kerala's BJP President K Surendran on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran after alleging that she had written a letter to the CPI(M) District Secretary Aanavoor Nagappan over appointments to municipal corporation's 295 temporary posts.

The BJP state president alleged that the letter written by Arya Rajendran was sent to CPI(M) district secretary, demanding a priority list for appointing party members to 295 temporary posts in the municipal corporation.

Kerala's BJP president said, "The mayor is elected by the people. What they have done against the people is extremely undemocratic and biased. This is sheer nepotism. No mayor has any power to appoint the party secretary to fill the existing vacancies. It is against her oath. Despite showing so much nepotism, CPIM is not ready to take any action against her. The letter was sent from the mayor's office itself.



The mayor and the chief minister were playing hide and seek, he said.

"The ball is now in the Chief Minister's court. He should be ready to speak openly about what he is convinced of. Has such an order been given to party mayors and heads of local bodies everywhere in the state? Is it a party decision? How does LDF fill vacancies? The Chief Minister should answer about all this," he said.

He said that they would strengthen the agitation demanding the resignation of the mayor and that such backdoor recruitments were taking place across the state.

"CPI(M) has planned such a move to insert tens of thousands of people. Do these types of backdoor appointments happen with the knowledge of the allies of CPI(M)? Or is this implemented by CPI(M) only?" he said.

He also said, "In any case, we will go ahead with a massive agitation demanding the resignation of the mayor." (ANI)

