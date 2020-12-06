Kerala CM alleges Congress-led UDF and BJP have 'secret' alliance for local body polls

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 6 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has accused that Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and BJP are in mutual understanding to help each other in local body elections.

Addressing a virtual rally on Saturday in the run-up to local body election in the state, Vijayan said that Left Democratic Front (LDF) will not ally with "communal forces" for few votes.

"There is an alliance between BJP and UDF in secret to help each other in local body elections. UDF has tied up with Jamaat-e-Islami. Muslim league will understand the setback from the Muslim community for this alliance after the election," he said.

"Even a single leader of Congress, Muslim league or UDF did not speak against BJP... LDF will not ally with communal forces for few votes," he said.

The Chief Minister said that there are few states where Congress governments are in power but BJP can topple them any time.



"The Central government is taking a policy of destroying the federal system of our nation. Congress party is in power in a few states. Any time BJP can overthrow Congress governments. We have witnessed it in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka," Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister alleged that the Central government is using national investigative agencies to sabotage the government in Kerala.

"The Central government and BJP are spending a huge amount to sabotage other governments. They are using investigative agencies. They are purchasing elected people's representatives in many places of our country," he said.

"Left party is in power in Kerala only. They cannot sabotage the government by purchasing MLAs. So the Central government is using national investigative agencies to sabotage the government in Kerala. Congress and Muslim League are supporting the BJP," Vijayan said.

"Now the farmers of our country are protesting in the national capital. The labourers and farmers are resisting the forces destroying Constitution, selling public wealth and destroying rights if the people. The LDF candidates are their representatives."

"The economic policy of the BJP government is destroying the country. Earlier it was Congress' policy. Both BJP and Congress have the same economic policy. There is no difference. BJP's rule is for corporates. Under BJP's rule, corporates are becoming richer and poor people are becoming poorer. Our economy is facing a historic decline. Even RBI officials have to admit it," he said.

Due to COVID protocols, public campaign and rallies are not allowed for local body election. Sunday is the final day of the election campaign for the first phase of the election. Polling will take place on 8, 10 and 14 December. (ANI)

