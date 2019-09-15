Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan [Photo/ANI]
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan [Photo/ANI]

Kerala CM hits out at Amit Shah over Hindi Diwas tweets

ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2019 15:50 IST

New Delhi [India], Sep 15 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday slammed Home Minister Amit Shah's push for Hindi as India's national language as "a new battlefield in the name of the language."
"Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Hindi agenda push despite nationwide protest needs to be seen as Sangh Parivar's signs to launch a new battlefield in the name of the language. The perception that only Hindi can unite the country is completely wrong. People in the south and the north-east don't speak Hindi," Vijayan wrote in a Facebook post.
The Kerala Chief Minister also called Shah's idea ''absurd" in a tweet.
"The claim that Hindi unifies our country is absurd. That language is not the mother tongue of a majority of Indians. The move to inflict Hindi upon them amounts to enslaving them. Union Minister's statement is a war cry against the mother tongues of non-Hindi speaking people," Vijayan tweeted.
On Saturday, Shah, in a series of tweets wrote: "India is a country of different languages and every language has its own importance but it is very important to have a language of the whole country which should become the identity of India in the world. Today, if one language can do the work of tying the country to the door of unity, then it is the most spoken Hindi language."
"Today, on the occasion of Hindi Day, I appeal to all the citizens of the country that we should increase the use of our mother tongue and also use the Hindi language as one language to realize the dreams of Bapu and iron man Sardar Patel. Happy Hindi Day," he had further stated.
Apart from Vijayan, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin and former Karnataka chief ministers Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy have also criticized the Home Minister for pitching "one nation, one language" on the occasion of Hindi Diwas (September 14). (ANI)

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 16:43 IST

Mayawati seeks Union Ministers' apology for blaming 'lack of...

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday asked the Central government ministers to apologise for their alleged claims that there is no dearth of job opportunities in the country but there is a lack of qualification among north Indian candidates.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 16:28 IST

Pune: 39-year-old man trapped in Indrayani river rescued

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 15 (ANI): The 39-year-old man, who was trapped in the Indrayani river near Khalumbre here on Saturday, was successfully rescued.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 16:09 IST

Farmers stage protest against RCEP deal in Amritsar

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Scores of farmers under the banner of Kisan Sangharsh Committee (KSC) on Sunday staged a protest at Amritsar-Delhi Highway against the Centre's decision to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), a free trade agreement with 16 nations.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 16:08 IST

Gangwar's unconvincing clarification on 'north Indian's lack...

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Union Minister Santosh Gangwar on Sunday made an unconvincing clarification over his 'north Indian candidates lack qualification, not job opportunities' remark.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 16:05 IST

Ravi Shankar Prasad attends blood donation camp in Patna as part...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad attended a blood donation camp at party's regional office here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 16:03 IST

Unemployment growing due to upsurge in new technology: Ramdas Athawale

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday remarked that unemployment in the country is increasing due to technological advancements.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 15:55 IST

MP: Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan visits old age home as part...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): As part of the ongoing Sewa Saptah programme to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday visited an old age home here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 15:50 IST

Keshav Prasad Maurya visits hospital in Mumbai as part of Sewa Saptah

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday made a visit to the TATA Memorial Hospital here as part of the ongoing "Sewa Saptah" programmes.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 15:43 IST

Puducherry: LG Kiran Bedi felicitates Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev

Puducherry [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi felicitated spiritual Guru Jaggi Vasudev on Sunday during the course of the latter's 'Cauvery Calling' campaign here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 15:43 IST

UP: 1 dead, 2 injured in explosion inside house at Prayagraj

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): A person died while two others got injured after an explosion took place in the residential area of Korav here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 15:42 IST

Scindia meets Congress leaders in Indore as uncertainty over...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Amid the growing uncertainty over the appointment of state Congress chief, Jyotiraditya Scindia visited the houses of party workers here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 15:37 IST

Chennai techie death: AIADMK leader named in FIR

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 15(ANI): Chennai police has named AIADMK councillor Jayagopal in an FIR, in connection with the death of a 23-year-old woman, who died after a banner fell on her on September 12.

Read More
iocl