Kerala CM meets Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari here to discuss the progress of ongoing road and infrastructure projects in the state.

The meeting comes after Vijayan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here ahead of the fifth governing council meeting of the NITI Aayog slated to be held later in the day.

V Muraleedharan, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and for Parliamentary Affairs, also attended the meeting. (ANI)

