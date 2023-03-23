Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan accuses BJP of appeasement of Christians

Kannur (Kerala) [India], March 23 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging it of appeasement towards the Christan community.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that the BJP is trying hard to appease some religious leaders from the minority community.

Addressing a public meeting at Kannur, Chief Minister Vijayan said, "Christians are minorities. What is the situation in the country? What about the attacks the Christian Community has to face? Do not you remember the incident when graham stein and his two children are burnt to death

"What all attacks happened in our neighbouring Karnataka. In last Christmas, we heard what happened in Chhattisgarh. This is all by Sangh Parivar. In other states, the atmosphere is not that like of Kerala. Kerala is a land of secularism. Here there is no compromise to any kind of communalism. But that is not the situation in other states. Unfortunately, Sangh Parivar is trying hard to appease some religious leaders from the minority community," he added.



He said BJP has been doing it to gain votes.

Vijayan said BJP has been approaching some religious leaders of the minority community keeping elections in mind.

"In Delhi, we saw the protest by the Christian community. Was not the protest against the central government? But there will be some people who will fall into tactics. Such people do not include common sentiments. The common sentiment of Kerala is that secularism should be protected. Protection of secularism means strongly opposing communalism," the Chief Minister said.

Vijayan said his government upheld the common sentiment of secularism in Kerala. He emphasized that Kerala is not the state where BJP can run its agenda easily.

He further said, "Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) or Sangh Parivar is the biggest example of communalism. Their political outfit is BJP. They want to take over everywhere. But that is not very easy." (ANI)

