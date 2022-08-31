Kerala: Congress' Cup of Life project makes way to Guinness Book of Records

Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 31 (ANI): The 'Cup of Life' project implemented by Congress MP Hibi Eden in collaboration with a financial corporation has reached the Guinness Book of Records with around one lakh menstrual cups distributed free of cost within 24 hours.

The project 'Cup of Life' is the world's most extensive menstrual hygiene campaign which distributed 1,00,001 cups at 126 venues in Kerala within 24 hours.

Muthoot Finance CSR Fund allocated Rs 1.5 crore for the project.

The official announcement about the project registering its place in the Guinness Book was made at a special stage prepared at the Lulu Mall Atrium.

Guinness World Records Adjudicator Swapnil Dhangarigar made the announcement in the presence of Malayalam actor Asif Ali, Hibi Eden MP, Ernakulam District Collector Renu Raj, Muthoot Finance Managing Director George Alexander Muthoot, Deputy Managing Director George M George, Lulu mall India director Shaji Philip, and IMA Kochi President Maria Varghese.

The cups, which were collected by the nodal officers and representatives of all 126 venues from the counters set up at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium on August 30, were distributed free of cost to those who had pre-registered themselves by 5 pm on August 31.



The registration process was conducted through local bodies, colleges, voluntary organizations and other major institutions of Ernakulam Parliamentary Constituency. The project was implemented with the participation of the Ernakulam district administration and IMA Kochi.

As a part of the project, two months long awareness campaigns and technical sessions were organized. Under the leadership of IMA Kochi, about a thousand volunteers were trained on menstrual hygiene and the use of menstrual cups. More than 40 doctors worked toward the success of the project. Doctors appointed by IMA conducted scientific studies on menstrual cups and selected the cups. The doctors of IMA Kochi also took up the task of training.

On the behalf of IMA Kochi, Dr Junaid Rahman as the general convener, Dr MM Hanish as the chief coordinator, and Dr Akhil Xavier worked as the manual project coordinator for the success of the 'Cup of Life' project.

Pain simulators were also displayed at various centres for the men to experience the pain of menstruation. Hundreds of people including college students and celebrities have experienced menstrual cramps through the simulator.

The theme music was sung and acted by young singer Arya Dayal. Meanwhile, movie star Jayasuriya released the logo of the project, while an advertisement film starring actress Aishwarya Lakshmi was also released to promote the project.

A campaign programme was also organized in which Ramesh Pisharati and Hibi Eden participated. An open discussion on the topic of menstruation and sixty was held at the Kochi Metro train from Aluva to Pettah. Seminars for the same were also organized in various colleges.

The 'Cup of Life' has promoted the messages of nature conservation, financial gain, 3000 independent days, women empowerment, gender equality and awareness against social taboos. (ANI)

