Kerala Congress secretary P S Prasanth expelled for challenging High Command

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 30 (ANI): Soon after Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) secretary P S Prasanth submitted a letter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seeking removal of AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal's name from District Committee Presidents list, he was expelled from the party.

In his letter, he alleged that Venugopal works as "an agent of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)."

Kerala Congress chief K Sudhakaran told ANI that Prasanth was expelled on making "wild" allegations.

"PS Prasanth has been expelled from the party for challenging the Congress High Command and making wild allegations," he said.

Earlier today, Gandhi released a list of 14 names for District Congress Committee Presidents.

Prasanth's letter to Gandhi read, "Since he (KC Venugopal) took the charge, we could witness the destruction of the party in states including Goa, Karnataka, MP, Rajasthan, Punjab, Chhattisgarh etc."

His letter further read, "Congress workers in Kerala are doubtful whether his actions to collapse the party are in accordance with the collusion he made with BJP."

Prasanth also alleged that Venugopal has "no social support within the party in Kerala and is the sole reason for the organisational issues in Kerala."

According to Prasanth, Venugopal is attempting to bring his "most desirable" people to the leadership.

"If MPs and MLAs take a stand to obey only the words of KC Venugopal, then a situation will arise that only people who are desirable to an MP or MLA will come to leadership and leaders who are more capable than the existing leaders will never come up in the party which will in turn convert them to more and more Palode Ravi kind of party workers who will strive their level best to bring in defeats for the party in elections," he alleged. (ANI)