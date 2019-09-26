CPI-M State General Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan (File Image)
CPI-M State General Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan (File Image)

Kerala: CPI-M announces candidates for upcoming bye-elections

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 14:35 IST

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) on Thursday announced its candidates for bye-elections scheduled on October 21 in five legislative assembly constituencies of Kerala.
The CPI-M State General Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan made an announcement of the names during a press conference.
"The party has fielded Manjeswaram M Sanker Rai for the Kasaragod legislative assembly. Thiruvananthapuram corporation Mayor V.K. Prasanth has been fielded for Vattiyoorkavu seat. Advocate K U Jinesh Kumar for Konni, Manu C. Pulikkal for the Aroo constituency and Manu Roy has been fielded for Ernakulam constituency," he said.
The names have been finalised after a meeting between the senior leaders which was held two days back. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 15:28 IST

Police should increase patrolling at isolated areas, says...

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Another woman journalist, Radhika, who became a victim of a phone-snatching incident, on Thursday said that police should increase patrolling at several isolated areas across the city in order to curb such cases.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 15:25 IST

Ex-Hockey captain Sandeep Singh likely to join BJP

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Former Indian National Hockey team captain Sandeep Singh is likely to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the next few days.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 15:18 IST

Many distortions in history, present real picture of India to...

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): There were many "distortions" in the history drafted by the colonial rulers, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Thursday while calling for presenting the "real history" of India to the younger generations.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 15:14 IST

BJP to reach out to masses to spread Gandhiji's ideals

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): More than 3,000 lawmakers, legislators, councillors and state party functionaries of the BJP will go among public to popularise Gandhian principles as part of "Gandhi Sankalp Yatra" planned on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 15:12 IST

Odisha: Dharmendra Pradhan calls for accelerating Rourkela smart...

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): India's Oil and Steel minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday sought the intervention of the Central and the Odisha government for speeding up the Rourkela Smart City Ltd (RSL) stating that only Rs 22.23 crore of the Rs 376 crore sanctioned for the work has so far bee

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 15:11 IST

EC announces Rajya Sabha bye-polls for 2 seats

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced that bye-polls for two Rajya Sabha seats, one each from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, will be conducted on October 16.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 15:10 IST

Chandrayaan-2 orbiter doing well but no signal from Vikram...

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 26 (ANI): Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K Sivan on Thursday expressed satisfaction on the working of Chandrayaan-2 orbiter while reiterating that no signal has been received from Vikram lander so far.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 15:09 IST

Mathura: Armed man sets own car ablaze, fires in air outside SSP office

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): A man armed with a pistol created unrest outside Mathura SSP office while setting his own car on fire here at Civil Line checkpoint on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 14:53 IST

Everything on record: CPI on Rs 15 crore donation from DMK

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): CPI General Secretary D Raja defended his party's position in regard with the case of Rs 15 crore donation received from ally partner DMK from Tamil Nadu during Lok Sabha election and by-polls.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 14:50 IST

Maharashtra: 12 dead as heavy rains, flood wreak havoc in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): The death toll due to heavy rains and floods in Pune has mounted to 12 after another body was recovered by fire brigade officials.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 14:44 IST

Priyanka attacks BJP over Unnao and Shahjahanpur rape cases

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Outlining the similarities between the Unnao and Shahjahanpur rape cases, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday accused the BJP government of not providing justice to the victims.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 14:40 IST

DK Shivakumar files bail plea in Delhi HC in connection with...

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court for bail in connection with the money laundering case.

Read More
iocl