Kerala government used KIIFB as a source to earn money: BJP

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 15 (ANI): In the backdrop of Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac's allegation that the central government is using central agencies and the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) office to sabotage developmental activities in the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K Surendran on Sunday alleged that the state government used Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) as a source to earn money.

"The state government used KIIFB as a source to earn money. KIIFB deals are not transparent so there is a chance for corruption. CAG report backs our stand now. CBI should investigate deals in KIIFB. Unless the government has done nothing wrong, then why should they fear inquiry?" Surendran said.

"CPI(M) is fielding candidates in local body elections, who have alleged nexus in the gold smuggling case. It proves CPI(M)'s connection with gold smuggling," he added.



Earlier today, the United Democratic Front (UDF) also alleged that Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac was deliberately trying to create a controversy over Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) draft report on KIIFB aimed at diverting public attention from the dire crisis facing the state government and the CPI(M) over gold smuggling and drug trafficking cases.

Issac had alleged that the CAG report is an attempt to state that KIIFB loans are off-budget and anti-constitutional.

"Vested-interest parties are using the CAG for destroying Kerala's developmental projects. Congress and BJP are engaged in a big conspiracy against the developmental activities in Kerala with the support of the central government," he said. (ANI)

