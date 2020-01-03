Kerala Governor cannot walk on streets if he doesn't resign: Congress MP K Muraleedharan

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Congress leader and Vadakara MP K Muraleedharan on Thursday threatened Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan that he cannot walk on the street if he doesn't resign from his post.

The threat from the Congress MP came following Khan's statement saying that the resolution passed by the Kerala Assembly against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act has "no legal or constitutional validity".

Muraleedharan was speaking at 'Save the Nation' rally against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"This is the second freedom fight. CAA is against the people. It became law only with a mere majority in parliament. Many people have approached the Supreme Court questioning its stability. Actually this law is against democracy. So, the Kerala assembly brought a unanimous resolution on it. In the 140 members assembly, even the one and only BJP member kept mum on this. It means, even this BJP member is against CAA," Muraleedharan said.

"The Governor says this resolution of assembly is valueless and is under Congress's influence. Kerala Chief Minister has the responsibility to warn the governor as it was done in West Bengal. And if the governor does not resign, he cannot walk through the streets," he added.

Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy who inaugurated the rally also condemned the Governor on his remarks on Kerala Assembly's resolution. He said that only moderate people will get respect. (ANI)