Kerala Governor raised very serious issue against Pinarayi Vijayan govt, says Ramesh Chennithala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 12 (ANI): Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has claimed that the government has been trying to politicise the higher educations system in Kerala for the last five years.

"We are raising this issue but the government did not take it seriously. Now the Governor has raised very serious allegations against the government," he said.

This comes after Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, who is also the Chancellor of universities in the state, in a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had expressed his displeasure over political appointments in state's universities and urged him to amend the Acts of the Universities and take over as Chancellor.



Meanwhile, UDF Convener MM Hassan said that as a Chancellor, the Kerala Governor should act as per the laws and Constitution. "He must act to stop the politicisation of state universities. We support the Governor's sentiments. He should not make complaints but act as per powers given to him," he said.

In the letter to Vijayan, the Kerala Governor advised the Chief Minister to amend the Acts of the universities.

"My advice to you is to amend the Acts of the universities and you personally assume the position of the Chancellor, so that you can carry out your political objectives without any dependence on the Governor. Once the universities come under the direct control of the government, there will be no scope for anybody to make allegations of political interference," the Governor wrote in his four-page letter.

Expressing his intention to vacate the position, the Governor advised the Chief Minister: "You can ask the Advocate General to prepare a legal document through which the Governor can transfer the powers of Chancellor, to the Chief Minister. I am confident it should not be difficult for the Advocate General to find a legal method to do so."

"It has become impossible for me as Chancellor to protect the universities from the baneful continuous political interference and erosion of their autonomy," he added. (ANI)

