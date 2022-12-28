Kerala Governor seeks legal advise on Bill passed to replace him as chancellor of State universities

New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said that he has not read the bill passed by the state government intending to remove him as the chancellor of universities there.

"So far, I have not read it (Bill). I have asked Raj Bhavan to refer it to our legal advisor," Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said while addressing the media persons in the national capital regarding the University Laws (Amendment) Bill passed to replace him as the chancellor of state universities.

The Kerala assembly had passed the University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 on December 13.

However, days after the Kerala Assembly passed the bill to replace the Governor from the post of chancellor, Karnataka Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said that the bill should not be against the law.

"What needs to be checked is if the bill is against the law or not, if it is against me that is not important. I agree with whatever the Constitution says," said Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

Governor Khan had also said that he would be guided by the law and that his feelings were not important.



"My feelings are not important, I'll be guided only by the law. Any appointment where the selection panel has the presence of a non-academic will become void, any appointment where one single name is recommended by a selection panel, will become void," said Arif Mohammed Khan.

Speaking with regard to University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 to replace Governor Arif Mohammed Khan from the post of chancellor in the universities in Kerala, former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President of Kerala V Muraleedharan alleged on December 17 that the state government was holding legislation only for enacting "such a bill".

"It is against the guidelines of the UGC (University Grants Commission) and the Central Act. I don't understand why they are wasting money and holding legislation only for enacting such a bill," Union Minister V Muraleedharan said.

Kerala Law Minister P Rajeev on December 7 introduced an amendment in the assembly where the chancellor can be decided by a three-member committee which includes the Chief Minister, the Leader of the Opposition, and the Speaker.

According to the amendment bill introduced in the assembly, "the government shall appoint an academician of high repute or a person of eminence in any of the field of science including agriculture and veterinary science, technology, medicine, social science, humanities, literature, art, culture, law or public administration as the chancellor of the university."

Chancellor is appointed for a period of five years and the person appointed as chancellor shall be eligible for reappointment for one or more terms. The chancellor may resign his office by an intimation in writing to the government.

The bill has been sent for the consideration of the subject committee. (ANI)

