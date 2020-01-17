Kerala govt asks district officers not to carry out NPR process, warns of disciplinary action

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Jan 17 (ANI) The Kerala government has asked its district collectors to ensure that National Population Registry (NPR) process is not carried out and warned of disciplinary action against officials if the government decision is not followed.

Principal Secretary (General Administration), KR Jyothilal on Thursday wrote to all district collectors of state.

"As you are aware, the government has stayed all the activities connected with the NPR operations in the State proposed to be conducted along with the first phase of Census operations-2021. Now it has come to the notice of the government that some Census functionaries are mentioning NPR operations also while sending communications connected with the Census operations-2021 to the other Census functionaries," he wrote.

Further, it asked district collectors to personally ensure that such activities are not repeated.

"Hence l am requesting you to personally ensure that such actions are not repeated in future failing which disciplinary action shall be initiated against the delinquent officers," said the communication by Principal Secretary. (ANI)

