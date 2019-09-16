Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala govt freezes decision on implementation of amended Motor Vehicles Act

ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 16:25 IST

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): The Kerala government will write to the Central government over the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, and has put on hold the decision on its implementation in the state.
"The Central minister himself said that he is going to issue an order that the state government can modify the fines etc. according to their convenience. So we have decided to wait for that," said AK Saseendran, Transport Minister.
He further said that several states have openly rejected the new rules. Gujarat government has reduced the fine by 50 per cent.
"We are not collecting fine, but using this as an awareness campaign period. We will be writing to the Central government today. We have requested the Central government to either give permission to the state government for modification or the Central government should itself announce an ordinance so as to modify the Act," he added.
The new Motor Vehicles Act has enhanced the penalties for traffic violations and erring drivers.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had notified the provisions of the amended Act last month and it was implemented in many states across the nation from September 1. (ANI)

