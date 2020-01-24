Kerala govt only concerned with vote bank, ignores anti-nationals, says BJP's Shobha Karandlaje

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MP Shobha Karandlaje on Friday hit out at the Kerala government for being led by vote bank politics and not acting against those who are involved in anti-national activities.

The parliamentarian from Udupi-Chickmagalur response came in the wake of a case registered against her by the Kerala Police for "misleading" and spreading "incorrect information" over the new citizenship law.

"Unfortunately they (Kerala govt) have booked case against me. They don't look at people who do anti-national and anti-social activities. They only think of vote bank," BJP MP told ANI.

Malappuram district police chief Abdul Kareem on Thursday confirmed that a case has been registered against the BJP MP for "misleading" and spreading "incorrect information" over the new citizenship law.

"A case has been registered based on Article 153(a), IPC 120, Section 34 IPC... She had misled and had spread incorrect information," he said while speaking to ANI.

The official also said that the BJP MP also destroyed the communal harmony and claimed: "the problem of water shortage was existing even before the Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed."

A complaint was filed against Karandlaje, after she tweeted saying, "Kerala is taking baby steps to become another Kashmir! Hindus of Kuttipuram Panchayat of Malappuram was denied water supply as they supported CAA2019. Seva Bharati has been supplying water ever since. Will Lutyens telecast this intolerance of PEACEFUL from God's Own Country!?."

Responding to the claims made by the police, Shobha Karandlaje had said that she tweeted in accordance with the information provided by the sources on the issue fo water crisis.

"I have tweeted according to the information by a source, Our Seva Bharati team had supplied water to the people of the particular place. Why cannot the government do it? Let them book the case," she said while speaking to ANI.

According to the police, the area was facing severe water crisis for the last few months and people nearby colony were using the borewell water of a private person.

The person had stopped pumping water after he was warned by Kerala state electricity board that it will be disconnected if he uses this for agricultural purposes. Sevabharathi people put a post on social media and the MP tweeted it. (ANI)

