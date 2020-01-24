Kerala govt thwarting growing support for CAA, says GVL Narasimha Rao

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao on Friday said that the Kerala government is trying to thwart the growing support for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state.

"Stopping water supply to the supporters of CAA. I think this is a condemnable act on the part of the Kerala government. This is nothing but an anti-humanitarian measure. This is a violation of human rights. This is an attempt of CPI-M to stop the growing support to the implementation of CAA," Rao told ANI.

"I would appeal to the human rights Commission to take cognizance of this matter. The government cannot stop such basic necessities," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, the Kerala Police had registered a case against Shobha Karandlaje, a lawmaker from Karnataka, and others under Section 153 (A) of the IPC for putting out posts on social media claiming that Hindu families in Malappuram were not given water after extending their support to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. (ANI)

