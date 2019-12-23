Kerala Guv not invited to K Karunakaran's death anniversary function after he supports CAA

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Dec 23 (ANI): Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan who was earlier invited to a memorial function to mark the 9th death anniversary of Congress leader K Karunakaran did not attend the event as he was requested by Congress MP K Muraleedharan, son of Karunakaran, to not take part in the event after his remarks on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"The Governor was invited to the function before his remarks on the Citizenship Amendment Act. After he criticized Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Congress I requested him to keep away from the function. K Karunakaran always stood for protecting the secular values of the country. Those making statements against secularism shouldn't participate in a function remembering Karunakaran," Muraleedharan said.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Saturday said that CAA has been brought in place for fulfilling the promises made by Mahatma Gandhi and the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru to the victims of partition who were suffering religious persecution in Pakistan.

"Today, CAA has been brought to fulfil the promises made by Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Nehru to the victims of partition who were suffering religious persecution in Pakistan," Khan had said to ANI.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

