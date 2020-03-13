Kerala HC grants interim bail to PK Kunjananthan in TP Chandrasekharan's murder case

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Mar 13 (ANI): Kerala High Court on Friday granted interim bail to PK Kunjananthan, who is serving a life sentence in the Revolutionary Marxist Party leader TP Chandrasekharan's murder case.

Kunjananthan had submitted bail application for medical treatment citing serious health issues.

He was sentenced in January 2014 for the murder that took place on May 4, 2012. (ANI)

