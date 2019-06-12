Kerala Lalit Kala Academy to review award to cartoon featuring Bishop Franco

Thiruananthpuram (Kerala) [India], June 12 (ANI): Kerala Lalita Kala Akademi on Wednesday decided to re-evaluate the award given for cartoon featuring Bishop Franco as a rooster.

The decision comes after the Bishop's council raised an objection about the depiction in the cartoon.

The prize was announced in favour of a cartoon drawn by Subash KK featuring Bishop Franco as a rooster standing on the top of a police cap.

The religious body has raised an objection about the use of undergarment being carried on the holy stick. KCBC has raised the objection against this through Facebook post after which it was decided to re-evaluate the award. (ANI)

