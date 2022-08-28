Kerala: LDF Convenor E P Jayarajan confirms cabinet reshuffle

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 28 (ANI): Left Democratic Front convenor E.P Jayarajan on Sunday announced that there would be a reshuffle in the state cabinet.

Confirming the information about the cabinet reshuffle, he said, "You have to wait till the reshuffling of the cabinet."

The confirmation of the reshuffling came after Excise Minister M.V Govindan Master takes charge as the new state secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Sunday.



CPM Central Committee member and Local Self-Government Minister MV Govindan will replace Kodiyeri Balakrishnan as the new party state secretary.

Notably, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Sunday stepped down from the role due to his health situation.

In a brief official statement issued after the State Committee meeting on Sunday, the CPM confirmed M V Govindan's elevation to the post of the CPM state secretary.

"Since Kodiyeri Balakrishnan is unable to carry out his responsibilities as the CPM state secretary, the State Committee meeting held today elected M V Govindan as the party's state secretary," CPM said in a statement.

The meeting was chaired by LDF convenor E P Jayarajan and attended by CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other Politburo members Prakash Karat, M A Baby and A Vijayaragavan. (ANI)

