Kerala: Left Democratic Front wins Mattannur municipality for 6th consecutive time but with fewer seats

Kannur (Kerala) [India], 23 August (ANI): The Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Monday retained power in Mattannur municipal election in Kerala for the sixth consecutive time winning 21 seats. However, the United Democratic Front (UDF) doubled its seats in the poll results that were announced on Monday.

The LDF won 21 out of 35 seats. The number of seats won by LDF was less than in the last election when the party won 28 seats.

Meanwhile, the Congress-led UDF managed to double the seats in the region by winning 14 seats.

For Bharatiya Janata Party, this election again came with no benefit as it was not able to open its account in any of the municipal's wards.



In the last election which was held in 2017, the Left Democratic Front won 28 seats and United Democratic Front won seven seats. The UDF had won 14 seats in 2012.

Counting was held at Mattannur Higher Secondary School and the results were declared by the state Election commissioner A.Shajahan on Monday.

The election was held on Saturday and a total of 111 candidates contested the election and polling percentage was over 84.61 per cent which is more compared to 82 per cent last time.

Mattannur has 38,812 voters in total including 18,200 men, 20,610 women.

The oath of office will be held on September 11. (ANI)

