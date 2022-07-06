Kerala Minister Saji Cheriyan resigns after backlash on remarks concerning Constitution

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 6 (ANI): Kerala minister Saji Cheriyan on Tuesday resigned from the state cabinet, a day after he allegedly made degrading remarks about the Indian Constitution.

"I have resigned and it's my personal decision. I have never ever defamed the Constitution. A particular part from the speech was taken and the media fabricated it to weaken the CPIM and the LDF," Cheriyan said.

Cheriyan courted controversy while addressing a CPI-M programme at Mallapally in Pathanamthitta district on Monday and had said in his remark that India's constitution can be used to "loot" the people of the country.

"British prepared it, Indians wrote it and implemented it. It's been 75 years. India wrote a beautiful constitution that can be used to loot. In that constitution, there are few places that have references to secularism, and democracy but it can be exploited," he had said.

Earlier in the day, CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury said that the party was holding discussions to take an appropriate step in the said matter.

Meanwhile, State Congress leader K. Muraleedharan had said that they will approach the court in this matter if the party had not taken any action against Cheriyan.

"If CPIM does not take action in the case of minister Saji Cheriyan who spoke degrading about our constitution, the opposition will approach the court. The statement is a prima facie insult to the Constitution...," Muraleedharan said.

KPCC president K Sudhakaran had also alleged that "CPIM is a party that works on the basis of one person's political thinking.

Cheriyan had been strongly criticised by the opposition for his remarks on the Constitution.

"Kerala Minister Saji Cheriyan humiliated the Indian Constitution in his speech. This is an anti-national statement made by him. What is more surprising is that he is giving a clarification now. He doesn't know anything about the Constitution," Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said today.

Taking to Twitter, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly VD Satheesan wrote on Monday, "Saji Cherian, Kerala Minister has made the most insulting statements about #IndianConstitution. Obnoxious words. He should resign or Chief Minister should demand the minister's resignation. #Constitution". (ANI)