Kerala: Opposition boycotts Question Hour over police action on protesting students over Walayar case

Kerala: Opposition party MLAs boycott the question hour at the state assembly [Photo/ANI]
ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 13:23 IST

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Opposition party MLAs on Thursday boycotted the Question Hour session at Kerala assembly in order to stage protest against the clash between the police and the members of Kerala Students Union (KSU) during the demonstration by students demanding CBI inquiry into Walayar case.
The case relates to the mysterious death and alleged sexual exploitation of two minor siblings at Walayar town in Palakad district in 2017. While one of them allegedly committed suicide, the second one was later found dead.
The post mortem examination had revealed that both the girls were subjected to sexual assault.
Police used water cannons to disperse the protesters who were raising slogans against the government and the injured were taken to nearby hospitals.

KSU members on November 19 took out a march towards the Legislative Assembly to put pressure on the Kerala government.
On Monday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan signed an order dismissing the public prosecutor representing the state government for inefficiently handling the Walayar rape case.
Vijayan made the declaration in the state assembly and said that he had signed the order earlier on Monday.
The government has agreed to extend support to the parents of the victims if they approach the court demanding a CBI inquiry into the case.
On October 25, the POCSO court in Palakkad had acquitted the three accused -- V Madhu, Shibu and M Madhu -- in the case. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 13:40 IST

