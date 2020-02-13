Kerala Opposition leader demands DGP's removal over CAG report on missing weapons, 'misuse' of funds

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Feb 13 (ANI): After a CAG report pulling up the Kerala Police over "misuse" of modernisation funds and the missing rifles and ammunition became public, Leader of Opposition in Kerala Legislative Assembly Ramesh Chennithala has demanded probes by CBI and NIA into the public auditor's findings.

In a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the senior Congress leader has demanded state DGP Lokanath Behera's removal and a "comprehensive probe" by CBI and National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the findings of the CAG.

"Financial irregularities found by CAG pertaining to purchase of luxury vehicles, construction of villas and other serious findings regarding financial irregularities should be probed by CBI. The missing of 25 rifles and live cartridges from Special Armed Police Battalion should be probed by NIA as it is a serious matter concerning national security," Chennithala said in the letter.

However, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that he has not got any letter from Chennithala.

"I haven't received any letter yet," he told reporters on Thursday.

Soon after the CM's response, the office of Leader of the Opposition claimed in a statement that the letter was sent to the Chief Minister's Office on Wednesday itself.

"The remark of the Chief Minister is surprising. The letter was handed over to Chief Minister's office yesterday at 7.30 pm itself," the statement said.

A Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India report, that came to light on Wednesday, has found that 25 rifles and 12,061 live cartridges were "missing" from the possession of Kerala's Special Armed Police Battalion (SAPB).

It also pointed out that the state police splurged the funds meant for force's modernisation on buying luxury cars for senior officers instead of procuring vehicles to be used at police stations. (ANI)

