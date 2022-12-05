Kerala: Opposition protests against LDF on opening day of Assembly session

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 5 (ANI): The Left Democratic Front (LDF) faced heavy backlash from the Opposition on the first day of the Kerala Assembly Session on Monday.

The Opposition raised their concern on the ongoing Vizhinjam port issue in which five people have been arrested so far.

On November 27, the protest of the fishermen against Adani's seaport turned violent and the Vizhinjam Police arrested five fishers.

The police also registered cases against the Arch Bishop and the auxiliary bishop of Thiruvananthapuram, as well as several priests for allegedly blocking trucks which led to a scuffle here. However, four of the five protesters were released later.

Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju on Saturday said that the Adani Group approached the High Court requesting the security cover of central forces in its port construction site in Vizhinjam.



"Adani Group approached the High Court requesting the security cover of central forces in its port construction site," the minister said adding that the government should not oppose Adani Group's demand.

The Opposition also raised the issue of Mayor Arya Rajendran's purported letter controversy, where she has categorically denied writing any letter to the CPI(M) Thiruvananthapuram District Secretary Aanavoor Nagappan over appointments of municipal corporation's 295 temporary posts.

The government also submitted that "there was no material produced by the petitioner to prove the allegation against the Mayor. So far the letters are concerned, where is the offence, that's the question."

The petition was filed by GS Sreekumar, former councillor of Thiruvananthapuram corporation seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the letter row.

In the letter, it has been alleged that Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran has written to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretary and demanded a priority list for appointing party members to 295 temporary posts in the municipal corporation.

The petition alleged that the act of nepotism of the Mayor and of the Councillors is very much against the oath taken by both of them at the time of swearing in as councillors in the Corporation. (ANI)

