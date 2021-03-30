Kerala polls: BJP supports Jose K Mani's remark, says love jihad issue should be addressed

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 29 (ANI): The BJP has supported the remark of Kerala Congress (M) chief Jose K Mani who had said that the alleged 'love jihad' cases in Kerala should be studied and clarified if there is such suspicion.

Speaking to ANI, Union Minister and BJP leader V Muraleedharan said BJP didn't rake up the issue and the Christian community is worried about this.



"BJP didn't rake up the issue. This is an issue that has been there and alive in the society about which many community leaders had expressed their opinion. Christian community is very worried about the issue that marriages happening in the guise of love marriage ultimately aiming at conversion," Muraleedharan said.

"I would say Jose K Mani has raised worries and apprehensions of the Christian community. It is for mainstream parties to come out openly and express their opinions on the issue. BJP has responded to this and has come out openly to a live issue saying that there are apprehensions in minds of people and it should be addressed," he said.

State assembly elections for the 140-member Kerala will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

