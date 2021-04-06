Kerala polls: Ramesh Chennithala casts his vote, says UDF will have historic comeback

Alappuzha (Kerala) [India], April 6 (ANI): Leader of opposition in Kerala Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday claimed that the United Democratic Front (UDF) will have a "historic victory" in the Kerala Assembly elections, stating that the Ayyappa devotees will not forgive Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for "trampling on their beliefs".

Chennithala is contesting from Haripad where he is facing LDF's R Sajilal (CPI) and former BJP district president K Soman.

After casting his vote at booth number 51A in Haripad, Chennithala said, "The government has plundered Kerala for 5 years. Our allegations about the "anti-people policies" of LDF have gained traction among the people. The opposition's credibility is very high. People want this corrupt government to end. The government's disaster management and relief measures have failed when Kerala faced two floods, Nipah virus, Cyclone Ockhi and COVID-19."

"Lord Ayyapa and his devotees will not forgive Pinarayi Vijayan who trampled on their beliefs. LDF government has hurt the sentiments of the Ayyappa devotees and he will face the wrath of Ayyappa and his devotees," he added.

Citing Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi's campaign and election rallies in Kerala, he said: "The massive crowd witnessed in Aishwarya Kerala Yatra and in Rahul Gandhi's rallies points to the fact that UDF will make a comeback."



Kerala votes in a single-phase today with results scheduled to be announced on May 2. (ANI)