Kerala: Rahul Gandhi visits relief camp in Nilambur

Malappuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday visited a relief camp at Boodanam Church in Nilambur, Malappuram in Kerala and reviewed relief measures in the flood-ravaged district.

Gandhi, who is a Member of Parliament (MP) from Wayanad, interacted with the flood victims with the help of local leaders. As many as 11 people have died in the district alone due to floods.

Gandhi reached Kerala today for his two-day visit.

"For the next few days, I will be based in my Lok Sabha constituency, Wayanad that has been ravaged by floods. I will be visiting relief camps across Wayanad and reviewing relief measures with District and State officials," Gandhi tweeted, earlier in the day.

Operations at Cochin International Airport, which were suspended following heavy rains, resumed on Sunday.



Rescue operations are underway by the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), Army and the local police. (ANI)

