Kerala Minister of Health and Social Welfare K K Shailaja. (File photo)
Kerala Minister of Health and Social Welfare K K Shailaja. (File photo)

Kerala Social Welfare Minister meets Irani, discusses 'Smart Anganwadis'

ANI | Updated: Jun 07, 2019 19:18 IST

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Kerala Minister of Health and Social Welfare K K Shailaja on Friday met Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani here to discuss the establishment of 'smart anganwadis' in the state.
According to the minister, these smart anganwadis will be useful in prioritising the physical and mental growth of children.
"Earlier, the Child Development Centre (CDC) of Government Medical College Hospital had submitted a report to Kerala government regarding the establishment of 'model anganwadis' across the state," she said.
"During the meeting with Irani, we have discussed the impact of such advanced facilities that would bring in the personality development of children," she said.
Irani has extended her support to the plan and also opined that such plans should be implemented across the country, she added.
"I have requested the minister to release the fund -- Rs 1.83 crore, which has been pending against the period of 2018-19, for the working of anganwadi training centres in the state. I have also requested her to provide more funds for the proper functioning of the training programmes in the state."
"Further, I urged Irani to allocate more fund to renovate and establish more shelter homes for women in the state," Shailaja said.
Earlier today, the Kerala minister also met Union Minister Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 20:49 IST

Madhya Pradesh Assembly session to begin from July 8

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jun 7 (ANI): The Monsoon Session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly will begin from July 8 and will continue till July 26, it was officially announced on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 20:47 IST

Ayushman Bharat Yojana is limited, Delhi Health Model is wide:...

New Delhi (India), June 7 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, on Friday said that the "Ayushman Bharat Scheme is very limited while the Delhi Health Model has a wider scope".

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 20:35 IST

Aligarh murder case: UP Women Commission calls for hearing in...

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Women Chairperson Vimla Batham on Friday called for a fast-track court hearing in the case of the murder of a two-and-half-year-old girl in Aligarh.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 20:15 IST

13-yr-old in his 37th letter urges PM Modi to reinstate his...

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): Sarthak Tripathi, 13, on Friday wrote 37th letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to reinstate his father - Satyajit Vijay Tripathi - a former employee of the Uttar Pradesh Stock Exchange (UPSE).

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 20:09 IST

Hyderabad police busts hawala racket, arrests four

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 7 (ANI): The Hyderabad police busted a major hawala racket in the city and seized cash of Rs 1,40,20,000, two four-wheelers and five cell phones from the possession of four people in this connection on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 20:07 IST

MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy receives grand welcome in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 7 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Friday received a grand welcome at the Begumpet Airport on his first visit after taking charge as minister at the Centre.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 20:00 IST

Ayodhya known for Ramjanmabhumi, says Yogi

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday unveiled a 7-feet-tall Lord Ram statue in Ayodhya which he said is known as Ramjanmabhumi around the world.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 19:48 IST

Committed to defending people under attack by Modi: Rahul in Wayanad

Malappuram (Kerala) [India], June 7 (ANI): In his first public appearance after the severe drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that his party is committed to defending the people under attack by the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 19:43 IST

Missing AN-32 aircraft: Indian Navy's P-8I aircraft undertakes...

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Massive efforts are on to locate the AN-32 transport aircraft by the Air Force deploying navy's P-8I aircraft and Global 5000 surveillance aircraft along with NTRO satellites on the fifth day since it went missing from the skies of Arunachal Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 19:43 IST

Free Ride Scheme: AAP to hold 1000 public meetings to get public feedback

New Delhi [India], Jun 7 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to hold 1000 public meetings all over Delhi to get public feedback on the scheme of free rides for women on the metro, DTC and cluster buses.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 19:43 IST

Ranchi facing worst ever water crisis

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 7 (ANI): Ranchi, the capital city of Jharkhand, is facing severe water crisis this year with underground water falling deeper than ever in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 19:43 IST

PM Modi to visit Kerala tomorrow, will offer prayers at Guruvayur temple

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to offer prayers at Guruvayur temple in Thrissur district on Saturday.

Read More
iocl