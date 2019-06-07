Kerala Social Welfare Minister meets Irani, discusses 'Smart Anganwadis'

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Kerala Minister of Health and Social Welfare K K Shailaja on Friday met Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani here to discuss the establishment of 'smart anganwadis' in the state.

According to the minister, these smart anganwadis will be useful in prioritising the physical and mental growth of children.

"Earlier, the Child Development Centre (CDC) of Government Medical College Hospital had submitted a report to Kerala government regarding the establishment of 'model anganwadis' across the state," she said.

"During the meeting with Irani, we have discussed the impact of such advanced facilities that would bring in the personality development of children," she said.

Irani has extended her support to the plan and also opined that such plans should be implemented across the country, she added.

"I have requested the minister to release the fund -- Rs 1.83 crore, which has been pending against the period of 2018-19, for the working of anganwadi training centres in the state. I have also requested her to provide more funds for the proper functioning of the training programmes in the state."

"Further, I urged Irani to allocate more fund to renovate and establish more shelter homes for women in the state," Shailaja said.

Earlier today, the Kerala minister also met Union Minister Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan. (ANI)

