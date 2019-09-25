Kerala, Tamil Nadu to review Parambikulam Aliyar treaty

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 19:03 IST

Centre has adequate stock of onion, ready to provide it to states: Paswan

New Delhi [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Amid onion prices skyrocketing across the country, Union Minister of Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday said that the Centre has adequate stock of onion and is ready to provide it to states as per their requirements.