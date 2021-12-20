Kerala: Union Minister Nityanand Rai demands fair investigation into alleged murder of OBC Morcha leader in Alappuzha

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 20 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Monday demanded a fair investigation into the alleged murder of BJP OBC Morcha state secretary Renjith Sreenivasan in Alappuzha and said that over 200 party workers have been murdered in Kerala in the last few years.

Addressing the media, Rai said, "We demand that a fair investigation be done and culprits should be punished. But the government here is doing appeasement politics and is protecting the criminals."

"In the last few years, BJP leaders and workers have been murdered here on a large scale. Over 200 BJP workers have been murdered here. There is no Law and order here," he added.



Renjith, an advocate by profession was also a respectable BJP candidate in the 2016 assembly elections in the Alappuzha constituency, OBC Morcha Kerala state secretary, as well as a member of the BJP state committee.

BJP OBC morcha state secretary Renjith Sreenivasan was allegedly murdered at his house by unidentified people early on Sunday morning in the Alappuzha district in Kerala.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the alleged murder and assured of strict action against those involved in the crimes.

Union Minister V Muraleedharan termed the murder as the "handy work of Islamic terrorist group". (ANI)

