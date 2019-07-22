Kerala: University College reopens a week after it closed over stabbing of student

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 22 (ANI): A week after it closed after a student was stabbed allegedly by Student Federation of India (SFI) activist, the University College here reopened on Monday with Police allowing students to enter the premises after checking their identity cards.

Earlier, Kerala Students Union (KSU) and Youth Congress together staged a protest march to the secretariat which turned violent.

KSU state president K M Abbijith, along with Jamsheer Pallivel, Nabeel Kallambalam, and Jobin C Joy were observing hunger strike for last eight days demanding judicial probe into the seizure of University Examination question papers and one seal of Physical Education director from the house of Shivaranjith, an SFI leader and an accused in the stabbing case.

They also demanded a probe into the PSC police constable rank list published in which Shivaranjith secured the second rank and another accused Nazeem secured 28th rank.

The Youth Congress President of the Kerala Wing, Dean Kuriakose started the protest march saying that this protest is to uphold the dignity of entire youth in the state.

Police used water cannon against the protesters while the protestors pelted stones and soda bottles towards police. Police resorted to lathi-charge and fired tear gas shells to disburse the protesters. Many policemen and protesters were injured in the confrontation.

The KSU workers observing hunger strike were shifted to the hospital. The Student Union has called for educational 'bandh' in the state tomorrow.

KSU also announced that it will start a unit in University after 18 years.

The issue started after a third-year BA student, Akhil was stabbed inside the campus in a clash that broke out allegedly between the members of SFI and other students on July 12.

Soon after the incident, angry students protested and raised slogans. The protest was led by members of KSU, MSF, and ABVP.

On July 14, Kerala Police issued a lookout notice against eight members of Student Federation of India (SFI) accused of attempting to murder Akhil.

So far four people have been arrested in the case. (ANI)

