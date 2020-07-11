Kerala Youth Congress demands CM Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation over gold smuggling case

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 11 (ANI): Kerala Youth Congress carried out a march to Police Commissioner's office in Kochi on Saturday, demanding Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation in the gold smuggling case.

Youth Congress state President and MLA Shafi Parambil lead the march and Congress MLA Anwar Sadath was also present in the protest.

''We are compelled to question the government when they did not keep social distancing with smugglers, gold smugglers and murderers. We are not merchants of death. We are not trying to spread the disease. We have not spread the disease," Shafi Parambil told reporters.

"Such protocol violations occur when the government is ready to exploit the helplessness of the people who can't respond in this COVID time. The government says that the opposition and youth organisations should not speak out and the media should not ask questions even when every crime reaches the level of treason," he added.

On July 5, around 30 kg gold worth Rs 15 crore, concealed in diplomatic consignment, was seized at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport by the Customs Department.

As the Centre has approved the National Investigation Agency probe in the case, the NIA on Friday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Sarith Kumar, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, the three persons allegedly involved in the case.

The NIA has charged them with offences under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. (ANI)

