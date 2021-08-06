Kerala's Left, Congress MPs hold protest in Parliament demanding removal of Lakshadweep Chief Administrator

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Left and Congress MPs from Kerala held protests in the Parliament near the Mahatma Gandhi statue on Friday, demanding the removal of the Chief Administrator of Lakshadweep, Praful Khoda Patel.

Several MPs were seen near the statue holding placards saying "Save Lakshadweep".

People in Lakshadweep are protesting against the draft legislations like Lakshadweep Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Regulation (Goonda Act), Lakshadweep Animal Preservation Regulation and Lakshadweep Panchayat Regulation, 2021 among others.

ET Mohammed Basheer of Indian Union Muslim League: "Wholehearted solidarity with Lakshadweep. We all know that these kinds of things take place there. Anti-democratic laws are coming up. We are unitedly fighting against injustice and they must withdraw the administrator."

CPI MP Binoy Vishwam said,"For the struggle of Lakshadweep, we are all united, be it Left, UDF, Congress, Communist Parties, Muslim League. We stand with Lakshadweep brothers and sisters, we have one demand, call back the administrator and roll back the laws".

"Kerala MPs are unitedly asking the centre to withdraw the controversial administrator from Lakshadweep. He is destroying the biodiversity of Lakshadweep. They will sell the island to the corporates. They have a dubious plan. People of Lakshadweep are struggling against the black laws implemented there and we demand that people's demand must be entertained by the government and we stand in solidarity with them," another MP said.



Revolutionary Socialist Party N.K Premchandran: "We MPs from TN and Kerala declare our solidarity with Lakshadweep people who are fighting for their democratic cause. In Lakshadweep, Praful Patel, with guidance from the centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is destroying its ecosystem for corporates. Black laws are being implemented unilaterally and hegemonic activities are taking place in Lakshadweep. Democratic rights of people in Lakshadweep are being implemented. Black laws like population control are being implemented in Lakshadweep and the right to movement and right to life is under threat. Call back that administrator and withdraw the black laws."

Patel, who was appointed as the Administrator of Lakshadweep in December 2020 is facing opposition over policies introduced by him from the people of the union territory and politicians, both from within Lakshadweep and neighbouring state Kerala.

The Bharatiya Janata Party unit in Lakshadweep also suffered a setback after about 15 members on the island resigned from the party after a sedition case was filed against filmmaker Aisha Sultana allegedly for her comments against the Centre's COVID-19 management in the union territory.

Meanwhile, Kerala High Courtin June issued an interim stay on two orders issued by Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Khoda Patel.

Court stayed the order of the Lakshadweep Administrator to close dairy farms and to avoid non-vegetarian food from the midday meals in schools.

This came while the Division Bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar was considering a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) of Lakshadweep native and Advocate Ajmal Ahammed in the matter.

