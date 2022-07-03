Keshav Prasad Maurya exudes confidence in BJP's victory in Telangana Assembly polls

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 3 (ANI): As BJP holds its National Executive meet in Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's turf Telangana ahead of Assembly elections next year, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has exuded confidence in coming to power in the upcoming polls.

The two-day BJP National Executive meeting began on Saturday in the presence of the party's top brass and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Maurya said, "Today I took blessing of Mata Bhagyalaxmi here at Charminar. I request Telangana people to visit devotional places in Uttar Pradesh. We will come to power in the next Assembly elections in Telangana."

Meanwhile, BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in his opening remarks at the party's national executive here and said the government had deftly dealt with various challenges including COVID-19 and the evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine, sources said.

In an apparent swipe at the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi, the BJP chief said "parivarvad is being defeated by vikasvad" under the Modi government. He said dynastic politics is getting rejected by people due to politics of development.



Earlier, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday slammed Telangana chief minister KCR for not being present at Hyderabad airport to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival in the city to attend the Bharatiya Janata Party's National Executive meeting.

KCR did not receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport yesterday on his arrival in the city.

While KCR received the Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha at the Begumpet Airport just a couple of hours before PM Modi landed at the same airport.

Notably, this is for the third time in six months that CM KCR is skipping the protocol of receiving a visiting Prime Minister. Earlier, he had flown to Bengaluru in May when PM Modi visited the state to attend the 20th annual celebrations at the Indian School of Business (ISB). In February this year, KCR had remained absent during the Prime Minister's visit to Hyderabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad today.

In the public meeting titled 'Vijay Sankalpa Sabha', Prime Minister is likely to set the tone for the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) preparedness for the upcoming Assembly polls in Telangana. In the public rally, more than 35,000 people are expected to be present. (ANI)

