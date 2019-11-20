Key decisions taken during Assam Cabinet meet

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The Assam Cabinet took many important decisions in a meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, related to bamboo farming and the government holiday list for the coming year among others.

"Many important decisions were taken in the Cabinet meeting held today. Firstly, the holiday list of the Assam government for the calendar year 2020 was presented and approved. Apart from the 35 official holidays, 31 restricted holidays for the year 2020," Chandra Mohan Patowary, the Minister for Industries in the Assam government told reporters after the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

"The important Assam bamboo and cane policy were passed today. The Cabinet approved the development of tissue culture at the Rain Forest Research Institute situated at Jorhat, and the rest will be done at Krishi Vigyan Kendra and forest nursery," he added.

The minister said that the government is planning to plant bamboos in 1,000 hectares of land.

Apart from these, the cabinet also made mandatory for all factories and industries in the state to keep sanitary pads for the welfare of the working women in the factories and approved financial autonomy for the veterinary department, to enable them to help farmers and entrepreneurs, according to Patowary.

The other important decisions taken in the meeting were related to pig breeding and goat farming. (ANI)