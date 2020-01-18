Khaira welcomes resolution passed in Vidhan Sabha opposing CAA

New Delhi [India], Jan 18 (ANI): MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Saturday said he welcomed the resolution passed in the Vidhan Sabha opposing the divisive and unpopular Citizenship Amendment Act law passed by the Narendra Modi government.

Khaira said the CAA law had created total unrest in the country dividing people into religious lines.

"It is sad that the BJP government is refusing to reconsider the draconian law at a time when even students had come on streets to oppose it," the release quoted him as saying.

Condemning the brutal attack on JNU students by masked goons, the MLA said, "Instead of nabbing and booking the said masked "goondas", the Delhi police acting partially had wrongly booked student leaders including Aishe Ghosh."

Khaira said while he supports the Chief Minister on CAA, he expects Capt. Amarinder Singh to implement in letter and spirit the removal of DGP Dinkar Gupta by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT).

MLA Khaira said it was an open secret that the Punjab government had flouted all norms and rules while appointing Dinkar Gupta as DGP, by superseding five senior IPS officers to him.

"This erroneous appointment not only violated the Supreme Court directions but was against the principle of natural justice," the statement added.

Khaira said the appointment of DGP Gupta now proven as illegitimate, unconstitutional and unfair only goes to show that the top appointments in the Punjab police are based on political considerations rather than merits. (ANI)

