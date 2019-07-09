Khalistan not an issue anymore: Akali leader

Chandigarh [India], July 9 (ANI): Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema has said that Khalistan is not an issue anymore in Punjab.

Cheema accused Pakistan's spy agency, the ISI, for trying to revive the issue by backing few individuals in other countries.

"I don't think Khalistan is an issue anymore. Ask anybody if he wants Khalistan and he'll say `no'. There are only a handful of people sitting in other countries and they are playing this game and everybody knows that they are being supported by ISI and other agencies which are against India. But as far as Punjabis are concerned, nobody wants Khalistan", said Cheema while referring to Referendum 2020 campaign by `Sikhs for Justice',

The separatist Sikh organisation `Sikhs for Justice' claims that it is an international advocacy group working for Punjab's Independence.

However, the outfit is allegedly backed and financed by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence.

The organisation, having its presence in the United States and Canada, is also making monetary allurements to the youth in India's Punjab state.

Recently, the Pakistan government had allowed campaigners of 'Referendum2020' to open their office in Lahore to fan anti-India sentiments during the visit of thousands of Sikh pilgrims from various countries, including India, who were there to celebrate the 549th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.

Pakistan was using Referendum 2020 campaign as a bait to influence Sikh pilgrims.

A recent intelligence report also revealed how Pakistan had used 'Jathas' or Sikh religious groups, to carry out its nefarious plans to promote pro-Khalistan sentiments in India.

Cheema believes that Indian agencies are capable enough to handle Pakistan's sinister plan to misuse the Kartarpur corridor.

"The Kartarpur Corridor carries huge significance and it is very important to Sikhs. The construction of Kartarpur Corridor must continue and the rules should be framed as per the wishes of the people. This is not going to be the first way opening between the two countries. There are other borders as well," Cheema said.

"People come and go across. The government can manage if there is any issue. If Airports are being managed, ports are being managed and all the ways open with Pakistan are being managed, then why this corridor can't be managed? Security has always been an important issue and will continue to remain so but the Indian government capable enough to handle such things," he added. (ANI)

