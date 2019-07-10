Khalistani militant Paramjit Singh Pamma spotted during India-England match associated with SFJ: MHA sources

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Wanted Khalistani militant Paramjit Singh Pamma who was spotted during India-England World Cup Match held on June 30 is associated with "Sikh for Justice (SFJ)" organisation, sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs told ANI on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the government of India declared SFJ as an "unlawful association" under provision 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act 1967 for its secessionist activities.

Sources in Ministry of Home Affairs told ANI that Centre took the decision to call Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) unlawful association in consultation with state governments, including Punjab. Major Sikh bodies also raised alarm over secessionist activities of SFJ and so the government decided to curb the potential threat.

SFJ and its secessionist campaign referendum 2O20 is supported by Pakistan, they said.

MHA sources told ANI that official website of SFJ biz 'www.sikhforjustice.org' and referendum 2020 biz 'www.2020referendum.org' were sharing and sourcing content from a Karachi based websites of a number of SFJ activists including Guruswamy Singh Punnu. (ANI)

