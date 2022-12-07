Kharge congratulates Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar, calls Upper House chamber of ideas

New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday congratulated Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on officiating as Chairman of the Rajya Sabha and called the Upper House as the chamber of ideas.

"I congratulate you on behalf of the members of opposition for taking responsibility for the country's second-largest constitutional post. Today we have got the opportunity to welcome you as Speaker of Rajya Sabha. Rajya Sabha is called the chamber of ideas," Kharge said.

"Rajya Sabha has given strength to the tradition of debate in the Parliament. Despite being a centre of different ideologies the common aim is the prosperity of the country. Everybody wants that serious discussion takes place on issues of the people and a solution is achieved," he added.



In a light gesture, Kharge shared an Urdu couplet in the House that brought smiles to the faces of the parliamentarians, "Don't form an opinion on me Ghalib, my time will change and so as your opinion."

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar to officiate on the Chair of Rajya Sabha on the first day of the Parliament winter session on Wednesday.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar after getting elected as the Vice President is officiating on the Chair of Rajya Sabha for the first time.

During the opening address in the Parliament, PM Modi said, "I congratulate Chairman on behalf of this House as well as the nation. You have reached this stage while going ahead in life amid struggles, it's an inspiration for several people in the country. You are gracing this august post in the House."

"Our Vice President is a Kisan Putra and he studied at a Sainik school. Thus, he is closely associated with Jawans and Kisans," he added. (ANI)

