Kharge invited presidents of 21 like-minded parties to join Bharat Jodo Yatra on Jan 30

New Delhi (India), January 11 (ANI): All India Congress Committee general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said that party president Mallikarjun Kharge has invited chiefs of 21 "like-minded" parties to join the concluding function of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar on January 30.

The yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will end at Srinagar on January 30, with Rahul hoisting the Tricolour there.

"Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge has written to presidents of 21 like-minded parties inviting them to the concluding function of the #BharatJodoYatra on January 30th," Ramesh tweeted.



The function is dedicated to the memory of Mahatma Gandhi who was assassinated on January 30 (in 1948), Kharge said in the letter tweeted by Ramesh.

"From the beginning of the Yatra we have invited the partcipation of every like-minded Indian. At the invitation of Shri Rahul Gandhi, MPs of several political parties have also walked in the Yatra at different stages," Kharge said in the letter.

"I now invite you to personally join the concluding function of the Bharat Jodo Yatra to be held in Srinagar on January 30th at noon," Kharge said.

At the event "we will commit ourselves to fighting hatred and violence" to spread the message of truth, compassion and non-viloence, and to defend the Constitutional values of liberty, equality, fraternity and justice for all, the letter stated.

"I look forward to your positive response," he ended the letter, requesting the chiefs of 21 like-minded parties "to meeting you in Srinagar." (ANI)

