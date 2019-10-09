BJP president Amit Shah addressing a rally at Loharu in Haryana on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI)
BJP president Amit Shah addressing a rally at Loharu in Haryana on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI)

Kharge more aware of Italian culture than Indian: Shah

ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 18:53 IST

Loharu (Haryana) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge is "more aware of the culture of Italy than India," said BJP President Amit Shah while slamming Kharge for calling the Shastra Puja performed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh a drama.
"Kharge saheb said that what was the need of doing drama by worshipping Rafale. You tell whether you should do arms worship to conquer the enemy on the day of Vijayadashami or not?," Shah asked while addressing a rally here.
Referring to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi's origin, Shah said: "It is not Kharge's fault in this, he is more aware of the culture of Italy than India."
The Union Minister was responding to Kharge's remark over Singh's Shastra Puja on the newly inducted Rafale jet, which the Congress leader had termed as 'Tamasha'.

During his visit, Rajnath had emblazoned the Rafale aircraft with an 'Om' and laid flowers, coconut and lemons to ward off the evil eye.

On this, the senior Congress leader said that his party did not show off when they bought weapons like the Bofors gun. "These people go, show off, sit inside (the aircraft)," he said, referring to the sortie Rajnath took in the aircraft after performing the rituals.
Not only Shah, but Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam came out in support of BJP on its Shashtra Puja's stand. "Indian traditions and cultural heritage are far bigger than any party or any individual," he tweeted.

The first of the 36 French-built Rafale fighter jet bearing the tail number RB-001 was formally handed over to India on Tuesday. The ceremony coincided with the foundation ceremony of the IAF.

The Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) for 36 Rafale aircraft procurement was signed between the Government of India and Government of France on September 23, 2016. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 19:24 IST

Haryana Police enhances security measures ahead of Assembly polls

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Under enhanced security measures ahead of Assembly elections, Haryana police will deploy its personnel in neighbouring states to intensify vigil against smuggling of unaccounted money, illicit liquor and arms.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 19:19 IST

UP: Two people drown during idol immersion in Kharuaon village

Sonbhadra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Two people drowned during idol immersion in Kharuaon village of Ghorawal Kotwali area on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 19:18 IST

Delhi: Bus carrying BSF staff hits two-wheeler leaving one dead,...

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): The Police on Wednesday registered a case in an incident where a bus carrying Border Security Force staff hit a two-wheeler, leaving one dead and two injured.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 19:12 IST

Andra govt to give plots to Imams working in mosques

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government is planning to provide house plots to Imams working in mosques.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 19:06 IST

Delhi Metro authorises e-scooters renting services at 4 stations

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): In an effort to offer efficient last-mile connectivity to commuters, the Delhi Metro has authorised e-scooters renting services at four of its stations -- Vishwavidyalaya, Mandi House, Dwarka Sector 9 and Nehru Enclave.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 18:39 IST

Ill-intentioned move by Centre: AAP leader over no clearance for...

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): AAP spokesperson Sanjay Singh accused the Centre of denying permission to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's to visit Denmark where he was scheduled to participate in the C-40 Climate Summit.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 18:38 IST

WB: Patients claim lack of medical treatment at NBMCH during...

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): The patients in the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) here on Wednesday claimed that they did not receive proper medical treatment during the Durga Puja festival.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 18:36 IST

Infiltrators will be made to leave the country before next...

Kaithal (Haryana) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the infiltrators would be made to leave the country before the next general elections and National Register of Citizens will be implemented for the purpose.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 18:34 IST

Haryana Police and CISF conduct flag march in Jind and Uchana

Jind (Haryana) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Haryana Police and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) conducted a flag march in Jind and Uchana towns, ahead of assembly elections in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 18:33 IST

Blindness came down by 30%, cataract still remains leading cause in India

New Delhi [India], Oct 9(ANI): While cataract still remains the leading cause of blindness in India, the prevalence of blindness in the country has come down by over 30 per cent, revealed the findings of National Blindness Visually Impaired Survey (2019) as compared with 2006-07 National Blindness sur

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 18:25 IST

Malegaon case: Bombay HC adjourns hearing in discharge plea of...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Wednesday adjourned hearing till November 18 in the application filed by BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, Lt Colonel Shrikant Purohit and others seeking discharge from the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 18:15 IST

Amrtisar: NIA to take charge of KZF module terror case

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Nine persons arrested in the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) terror module busted by Punjab police were produced in a local court here on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl