Khattar cabinet meets in Delhi, Assembly session to begin from November 4

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): First meeting of the two-member Haryana Cabinet took place here in the national capital on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and took some key decisions regarding farmers and students.

The meeting, attended by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, also recommended the Governor to convene the session of the state Assembly from November 4.

The session will be addressed by the Governor and will be followed by the election of the Speaker and oath-taking by the newly elected members.

Talking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Khattar said that Haryana was ahead of set target for procurement of paddy and the state government will leave no stone unturned for the same.

"We will procure every grain of paddy produced by the farmers of Haryana," he said.

The Chief Minister said the state government will provide decomposers to the farmers at subsidised rates to encourage them to avoiding stubble burning.

"I will announce the decision tomorrow with more details," he said.

The Chief Minister also announced that the centres for HTAT examinations will be either within the same district or in the adjoining district.

"The centres will be within a radius of 50 kms," he said. The HTAT exams are to begin next month.

Khattar said that he has written a letter to the Governor recommending him to convene the Assembly session from November 4.

After the Cabinet meeting, Khattar held another round of meeting with Chautala and is understood to have discussed Cabinet expansion plans and also constitution of a committee for forming a Common Minimum Programme (CMP) to run the alliance government.

Khattar, who is Delhi to meet top BJP leaders, met President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

This is Khattar's first visit to Delhi after taking oath of office. He is likely to meet BJP President Amit Shah, working President JP Nadda and other senior leaders of the party in Delhi.

Khattar was on Sunday sworn in as the Chief Minister of Haryana where the BJP formed a government in alliance with the newly formed Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) led by Dushyant Chautala, who took oath as Khattar's deputy.

BJP won 40 seats and was six short of a majority in the 90-member Assembly while JJP won 10 seats.

The BJP's final tally came as a disappointment for a party that had won all 10 parliamentary seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The party had set a target of winning over 75 seats this time in the assembly. But eight of 10 ministers fielded by the BJP lost. (ANI)